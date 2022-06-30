Decorating your home with Ashley Dream Home designs
QC Morning takes a look at some of the rooms and plans of the St. Jude Dream Home
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Want to get creative with designing your home? Take a look at some of the designs from the designers of the St. Jude Dream Home.
QC Morning was joined by Haley Newton with Newton Custom Homes and Realty and Shelby Hill from ASHLEY to get a view of the St. Jude Dream Home.
Related: Bringing color to your home with Tiles
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.