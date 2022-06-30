A change in leadership at Rowan’s Family Crisis Council

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family Crisis Council of Rowan, Inc. is announcing that after 10 years of faithful dedication and service, Executive Director Renee Bradshaw will be retiring in October. Renee has been instrumental in developing the services and mission of the Family Crisis Council, ‘to help empower victims of rape, sexual assault, incest, domestic violence and human trafficking to take back their lives”.

Under her leadership, the agency has been able to expand the court advocacy program, work with local schools to help educate students about healthy relationships, diversified the staff, improved the process for victims to obtain emergency orders and established a case manager to assist clients with resources to become self-sufficient.

The board and the many people she has helped over the past ten years would like to thank Renee for her tireless efforts on their behalf. As she moves on to the next phase of her life, it is our hope that Renee enjoys her retirement with her husband, children and grandchildren and the many good deeds she has accomplished return to her in great abundance.

As a result of Renee’s planned retirement, the Board of Directors have worked diligently over the past few months searching for a new Executive Director. After an extensive search and interview process, the board is pleased to announce they have hired Mrs. Christina Rary of Salisbury to be the next Executive Director of FCC. Christina will be joining the organization in July. Since Renee’s retirement does not take effect until October, we are blessed that Christina will have the opportunity over the next three months to work collaboratively with Renee and learn the many aspects of Family Crisis Council and all the services they offer. The opportunity for the current and future Directors to work together ensures we will have a smooth transition and that all of our clients’ needs are appropriately met.

Christina has been a resident of Rowan County for the past four years; however, her husband is a life-long native. She was previously employed with Rowan Salisbury Schools as a teacher, Principal Fellow and most recently Assistant Principal at Isenberg Elementary School.

Christina also brings very relevant experience to our organization, having worked with the 30th Judicial District Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Alliance. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in Sociology and Anthropology with a Minor in Social and Economic Justice. She also earned a Masters in Executive Leadership from Western Carolina University.

Carla Rose, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FCC shared, “We are grateful for the many years of service and passion Renee has brought to developing and growing the Family Crisis Council to the organization it is today. As we move to the next chapter, we are excited to have Christina join the Family Crisis Council. She brings her passion and experience to help survivors of violence and continue to help the organization be successful in its important mission in our community.”

The Family Crisis Council of Rowan, Inc (FCC) is a 501(c)(3) organization, founded and incorporated in 1978. The agency’s mission is “to help empower victims of rape, sexual assault, incest and domestic violence to take back their lives”. Services provided for clients include: temporary emergency shelter to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human

trafficking, case management referrals, and court advocacy. If you are interested in volunteering for the agency, visit our website at www.fccrowan.org.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship or is in need of assistance, please call our 24/7 crisis line at 704-636-4718 and press 1.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.