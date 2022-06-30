CATS: More delays expected Thursday due to 90 bus driver absences

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte Area Transit System is expecting more delays Thursday due to dozens of bus driver absences.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, CATS tweeted that there are 90 bus driver absences and riders should “expect intermittent delays on CATS bus routes.”

Due to operator absences, expect intermittent delays on CATS bus routes.



Today's bus operator absences: 90



For real-time info on your route, download the CATS-Pass app: https://t.co/ME2RLYloE6



Thanks for your patience as we work to address the industry-wide labor shortage. — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) June 30, 2022

That makes nearly 800 absences over the past eight days, causing service disruptions to riders.

Related: CATS bus rider says a bus not showing up cost her a job

CATS officials previously said on average 23 employees are absent a day. Operators are unable to work for a variety of reasons, from COVID-19 to childcare issues.

A CATS spokesperson said they need 292 operators a day to provide full service.

The impacted routes vary daily depending on the number of absences.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.