CATS: More delays expected Thursday due to 90 bus driver absences

The impacted routes vary daily depending on the number of absences.
That makes nearly 800 absences over the past eight days, causing service disruptions to riders.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte Area Transit System is expecting more delays Thursday due to dozens of bus driver absences.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, CATS tweeted that there are 90 bus driver absences and riders should “expect intermittent delays on CATS bus routes.”

That makes nearly 800 absences over the past eight days, causing service disruptions to riders.

Related: CATS bus rider says a bus not showing up cost her a job

CATS officials previously said on average 23 employees are absent a day. Operators are unable to work for a variety of reasons, from COVID-19 to childcare issues.

A CATS spokesperson said they need 292 operators a day to provide full service.

The impacted routes vary daily depending on the number of absences.

