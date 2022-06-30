NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week

Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.(GOLFX via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) - Police say there are no signs of foul play in the case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing in northern Germany.

The boy disappeared on June 17 in the town of Oldenburg.

Search parties spent days looking for him until somebody heard whimpering from beneath a manhole cover about 330 yards from the boy’s home on June 25.

Rescuers found the boy naked, chilled and dehydrated inside the sewer, but otherwise unharmed.

Oldenburg police said Tuesday that their investigation concluded the boy likely climbed into a drain near his home and then lost inside the narrow tunnels.

The boy is still in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Two people are dead after a wreck Wednesday morning in Lancaster, S.C.
Coroner: No survivors in Lancaster, S.C. crash
Koby Dale Tevepaugh, 32, was sentenced to 235 months in prison for drug and firearm charges.
Hickory man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on drug, gun charges
Chief Jennings
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: CMPD Chief records video voicing displeasure over bond amount given to man accused of shooting officer
York Technical College in Rock Hill, S.C. has been evacuated, according to the school’s social...
York Technical College’s Rock Hill campus evacuated due to bomb threat

Latest News

Charlotte community to say final goodbye to NASCAR mogul Bruton Smith
Suspects for 2020 NoDa murder appear in court
Suspects for 2020 NoDa murder appear in court
Doctors warning about firework safety for 4th of July
Doctors warning about firework safety for 4th of July
Livingstone College gives seniors a second chance at admission, earning credits for the fall
Livingstone College gives seniors a second chance at admission, earning credits for the fall
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death