York Technical College’s Rock Hill campus evacuated due to bomb threat
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York Technical College in Rock Hill, S.C. has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, the Rock Hill Police Department confirmed.
Building A has been evacuated, and no re-entry is currently allowed. Anyone who left the building and can’t leave campus should go to Baxter Hood Center, the college said.
The school is under remote operation.
In-person classes are canceled until 5 p.m. at the Rock Hill campus. Online and in-person classes after that time will not be affected.
