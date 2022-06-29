NC DHHS Flu
York Technical College’s Rock Hill campus evacuated due to bomb threat

The Rock Hill campus is under remote operations.
York Technical College in Rock Hill, S.C. has been evacuated, according to the school's social media accounts.
York Technical College in Rock Hill, S.C. has been evacuated, according to the school’s social media accounts.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York Technical College in Rock Hill, S.C. has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, the Rock Hill Police Department confirmed.

Building A has been evacuated, and no re-entry is currently allowed. Anyone who left the building and can’t leave campus should go to Baxter Hood Center, the college said.

The school is under remote operation.

In-person classes are canceled until 5 p.m. at the Rock Hill campus. Online and in-person classes after that time will not be affected.

