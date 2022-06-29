York Technical College’s Rock Hill campus evacuated due to bomb threat

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York Technical College in Rock Hill, S.C. has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, the Rock Hill Police Department confirmed.

All in-person classes on the Rock Hill Campus are canceled until 5pm today. Online and evening classes will continue as usual. The College is moving to remote operations and evacuating the main campus immediately. Additional updates will follow as we have more information. — York Technical College (@yorktech) June 29, 2022

Building A has been evacuated, and no re-entry is currently allowed. Anyone who left the building and can’t leave campus should go to Baxter Hood Center, the college said.

The school is under remote operation.

In-person classes are canceled until 5 p.m. at the Rock Hill campus. Online and in-person classes after that time will not be affected.

