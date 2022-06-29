NC DHHS Flu
Suspect in NoDa shooting that injured police officer arrested

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Toddrick McFadden was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting outside and into a bar,...
Toddrick McFadden was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting outside and into a bar, injuring a CMPD officer.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The suspect in the NoDa shooting that injured a Charlotte police officer Tuesday night has been arrested.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed Wednesday that Toddrick McFadden, 32, was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.

CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension and SWAT teams made the arrest.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday outside of The Blind Pig.

RELATED: Search for suspect continues after police officer injured in overnight NoDa shooting

Investigators say officers were responding to a call about an issue involving a patron at the popular neighborhood bar, located on East 36th Street, right around closing time.

McFadden then began to fire shots into the bar and outside of it, hitting an officer in the leg, according to police.

The injured officer was released from the hospital and is at home recovering.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective.

