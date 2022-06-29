NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Students complete Summer Strings camp hosted by Salisbury Symphony

Fifty-six beginning violin, viola and cello students participated in a one-week camp experience...
Fifty-six beginning violin, viola and cello students participated in a one-week camp experience funded by a generous grant from the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Strings Camp was held recently at First United Methodist Church in Salisbury.

Fifty-six beginning violin, viola and cello students participated in a one-week camp experience funded by a generous grant from the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation. Intermediate and advanced string players attended both weeks. Campers enjoyed enrichment activities in addition to rehearsals and public performances.

The Salisbury Symphony After School Strings classes will begin on September 26 and 27 for beginning and intermediate string players aged 8 and up. A class for adults is also being planned. More information will be available soon on the symphony’s website, www.salisburysymphony.org

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
"My husband came home a hero and died a villain" A widow's fight to save veteran's battling PTSD
‘My husband came home a hero and died a villain’: A widow’s fight to save veterans battling PTSD
A back door at The Blind Pig was shattered after it was struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning...
Search for suspect continues after police officer injured in overnight NoDa shooting
Brandon Combs (left) was shot and killed by a Concord officer in February
Concord Police fires officer that shot and killed burglary suspect in February
A triple shooting left three people dead Monday night in Newland, according to authorities.
Newland triple homicide related to domestic incident, deputies say

Latest News

An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
Li Y's parents are still hoping police will identify and charge someone in connection to their...
Crime Stoppers: CMPD homicide clearance rate higher than national and state clearance rates, some families still await justice
The total budget is $94,916,039 and includes all six operating funds of the City.
Kannapolis approves fiscal year 2023 Budget
This family-friendly event will kick-off after the museum buildings and exhibits close at 5...
Free fireworks display and family-friendly event in Spencer at the N.C. Transportation Museum this Saturday