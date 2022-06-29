Students complete Summer Strings camp hosted by Salisbury Symphony

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Strings Camp was held recently at First United Methodist Church in Salisbury.

Fifty-six beginning violin, viola and cello students participated in a one-week camp experience funded by a generous grant from the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation. Intermediate and advanced string players attended both weeks. Campers enjoyed enrichment activities in addition to rehearsals and public performances.

The Salisbury Symphony After School Strings classes will begin on September 26 and 27 for beginning and intermediate string players aged 8 and up. A class for adults is also being planned. More information will be available soon on the symphony’s website, www.salisburysymphony.org

