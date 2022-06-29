Stricter abortion ban on the table in SC, would ban nearly all abortions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Roe v. Wade being overturned has opened the door for South Carolina’s strictest abortion law to date.

The South Carolina Attorney General, Alan Wilson announced this week the Fetal Heartbeat Bill is now law in the Palmetto State. Meaning it is now illegal to have an abortion after the point a fetal heartbeat is detected—usually around the six-week mark. There are exceptions in cases of rape or incest but the fetus must be less than 20 weeks along.

The mother’s life being in danger is another exception. However, there are some in the statehouse thinking the Fetal Heartbeat Bill does not go far enough.

The Fetal Heartbeat Bill might be this state’s strictest, but it does not ban abortion outright.

”It’s just been an exciting time,” says Palmetto Women’s Center Executive Director Starsha Thompson.

The center sits in a small Rock Hill neighborhood. After the Roe v. Wade reversal, they are expecting these doors to be revolving.

”We’ve always been here for any woman no matter what she decides,” says Thompson.

The center is a Christian-based organization supporting women through unplanned pregnancies. Thompson says the organization has been able to save more than 300 babies just last year. It does not offer abortions, but Executive Director Starsha Thompson says they do support women who make that choice.

”One of the services that we always offered is post-abortion counseling and just want people to know we are here for them and they don’t have to walk through it alone,” she explains.

Other services like free pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, and parenting counseling can also be found here. Services that might be needed more with the newest legislation on the table.

”I’m glad I lived to see the day that Roe v. Wade was overturned,” says State Senator Richard Cash.

Cash, a senator from Anderson County, has introduced a bill banning all abortions except when the mother’s life is in danger.

”An unborn baby is the most innocent among us,” he says.

This bill would consider life to start at conception. And there are no exceptions for cases of rape and incest.

”Of course, I believe criminals should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. But why put the baby to death for something the baby has no culpability with,” he says.

Cash’s bill will go through a scrutinizing process where he believes the House will come up with its own bill. But he hopes his will be the framework for what is to come.

”I thank God that we have the ability to return protection to the most innocent and helpless among us. And hopefully, we will get this one in South Carolina in the next several months,” he says.

This bill also includes strict penalties against abortion providers and anyone who helps a woman get an abortion. However, Cash says no woman who chooses to get an abortion will be punished for that decision.

