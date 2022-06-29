NC DHHS Flu
North Carolina billionaire has bribery conviction thrown out, new trial ordered

An appellate court has overturned the conviction of Durham billionaire Greg Lindberg.
A Durham billionaire who was previously found guilty of trying to bribe NC insurance...
A Durham billionaire who was previously found guilty of trying to bribe NC insurance commissioner has had his conviction overturned.(Photo provided to WBTV (custom credit) | Photo provided to WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, N.C. (WBTV) - A federal court has thrown out the federal criminal conviction of a Durham Billionaire who was found guilty of trying to bribe a top state official.

On Wednesday, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals said that Greg Lindberg’s 2020 conviction of trying to bribe North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey was influenced by flawed jury instructions, thus giving cause for a new trial.

Lindberg, who lived in Durham and owns several insurance companies at the time of his conviction, was found guilty of trying to carry out a plan to funnel million sof dollars in campaign contributions to Causey in exchange for favorable regulatory action towards Lindberg’s companies.

Durham billionaire found guilty of trying to bribe NC insurance commissioner

Lindberg was convicted along with John Gray, an associate, on two counts and has been in federal prison since.

A third co-defendant, John Palermo, was found not guilty at the same trial.

Both Lindberg and Gray appealed their convictions, arguing that the judge in the original trial gave the jury improper instructions on what would constitute a guilty verdict.

Separately, the investigation led to former longtime Congressman and N.C. Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes pleading guilty to charges. Hayes received a pardon from then-President Donald Trump.

Wednesday’s ruling does not mean Lindberg will be immediately released from prison. That decision will be left to a Charlotte judge in a process that is expected to take at least three weeks.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately have a comment on the ruling.

