Midlands rattled by earthquake Wednesday

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake rattled the Midlands Wednesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the 3.5 magnitude earthquake was centered in Elgin, SC at around 2:45 p.m. at a depth of about a mile below the surface. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resource’s (SCDNR) reported the earthquake was in the same area as the ones that were reported on Sunday, June, 26, 2022.

Wednesday’s earthquake is the strongest one yet in the last year, surpassing the 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday. Previously, SCDNR had tracked a 3.25 magnitude earthquake on May 9, 2022, and a 3.3 magnitude earthquake on Dec. 27, 2021, as the strongest detected earthquakes in the area east of Elgin.

The USGS upgraded the earthquake to a 3.5 magnitude.
The USGS reported the earthquake was felt across the state in Aiken and as far away as Charlotte, NC.

An aftershock of 2.06 magnitude was reported at around 2:57 p.m. near Elgin.

An image from the USGS regional impact map
The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map shows where the earthquake was felt.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

