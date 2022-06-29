Medic: One injured in southwest Charlotte school bus crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Medic says one person was injured in a school bus crash in southwest Charlotte Wednesday evening.

All children on board the bus are okay and the one patient suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

The crash happened at the intersection of S. Tryon Street and Arrowood Road.

More information will be provided when available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.