Medic: One injured in southwest Charlotte school bus crash

Bus crash on Arrowood
Bus crash on Arrowood(Mecklenburg EMS)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Medic says one person was injured in a school bus crash in southwest Charlotte Wednesday evening.

All children on board the bus are okay and the one patient suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

The crash happened at the intersection of S. Tryon Street and Arrowood Road.

More information will be provided when available.

Protect your credit score before buying a home
