Investigation underway for body found behind Clover, S.C. business

A man’s body was found Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating a body found in Clover on Monday.

Johnathan Lancer Hargett’s body was found in a wooded area behind the Times Turnaround Food Store and Lake Wylie ABC Store located at 5075 Charlotte Highway.

His cause of death has not yet been concluded. An autopsy and toxicology report will be finished in the coming days.

This is an active investigation.

