Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone

FILE - In this March 29, 2020 file photo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as...
FILE - In this March 29, 2020 file photo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued a subpoena Wednesday to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who has been linked to meetings in which lawyers debated strategies to overturn former President Donald Trump’s election loss.

The committee said that it required Cipollone’s testimony after obtaining other evidence about which he was “uniquely positioned to testify.”

Cipollone, who was Trump’s top White House lawyer, is said to have raised concerns about the former president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat and at one point threatened to resign. The committee said he could have information about several of efforts by Trump allies to subvert the Electoral College, from organizing so-called “alternate electors” in states Biden won to trying to appoint a loyalist who pushed false theories of voter fraud as attorney general.

A former White House aide testified before the Jan. 6 House select committee. (Source: CNN/POOL/JOHN HARRINGTON/GETTY IMAGES)

The subpoena came one day after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided new details about Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6, 2021, when thousands of his supporters marched on the U.S. Capitol and broke inside to disrupt the certification of his loss to President Joe Biden.

Hutchinson said Cipollone warned prior to Jan. 6 that there would be “serious legal consequences” if Trump went to the Capitol with the protesters expected to rally outside.

The morning of Jan. 6, she testified, Cipollone restated his concerns that if Trump did go to the Capitol to try to intervene in the certification of the election, “we’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable.”

Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, the chairman and vice chairman of the committee, said in their letter to Cipollone that while he had previously given the committee an “informal interview” on April 13, his refusal to provide on-the-record testimony made their subpoena necessary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

