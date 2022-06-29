NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hot, humid conditions could lead to storms

We are going to wrap up this afternoon with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.
We are going to wrap up this afternoon with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot, hazy, and humid conditions will return to our area for the end of the week into the holiday weekend along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

  • First Alert Rest of Today: Isolated to widely scattered showers/storms
  • Thursday: Scattered showers & storms
  • Friday: Scattered showers & storms, humid

We are going to wrap up this Wednesday afternoon with a chance for some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. In the areas where storms do not develop expect warm and humid conditions with partly sunny skies.

Highs will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to mid-80s across the piedmont.

Hourly planner
Hourly planner(First Alert Weather)

Tonight, any lingering showers and storms will end before midnight giving way to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

On Thursday, the stalled front that’s to our south today will begin to lift north as a warm front. As the front lifts and temperatures heat up, another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.

We will remain in a hot and humid pattern for Friday through the weekend with chances for scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat and humidity will again bring more chances for showers and storms on the 4th of July; expect highs in the lower 90s.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
"My husband came home a hero and died a villain" A widow's fight to save veteran's battling PTSD
‘My husband came home a hero and died a villain’: A widow’s fight to save veterans battling PTSD
A back door at The Blind Pig was shattered after it was struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning...
Search for suspect continues after police officer injured in overnight NoDa shooting
Brandon Combs (left) was shot and killed by a Concord officer in February
Concord Police fires officer that shot and killed burglary suspect in February
A triple shooting left three people dead Monday night in Newland, according to authorities.
Newland triple homicide related to domestic incident, deputies say

Latest News

Hot, humid conditions could lead to storms
Weather across the region today
First Alert issued today for higher humidity, higher storm risk
First Alert issued today for higher humidity, higher storm risk
First Alert: Scattered rain and storms redevelop tonight into Wednesday
First Alert: Scattered rain and storms redevelop tonight into Wednesday