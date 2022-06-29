Hot, humid conditions could lead to storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot, hazy, and humid conditions will return to our area for the end of the week into the holiday weekend along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

First Alert Rest of Today : Isolated to widely scattered showers/storms

Thursday : Scattered showers & storms

Friday: Scattered showers & storms, humid

We are going to wrap up this Wednesday afternoon with a chance for some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. In the areas where storms do not develop expect warm and humid conditions with partly sunny skies.

Highs will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to mid-80s across the piedmont.

Tonight, any lingering showers and storms will end before midnight giving way to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

On Thursday, the stalled front that’s to our south today will begin to lift north as a warm front. As the front lifts and temperatures heat up, another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.

We will remain in a hot and humid pattern for Friday through the weekend with chances for scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat and humidity will again bring more chances for showers and storms on the 4th of July; expect highs in the lower 90s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

