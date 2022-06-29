NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hickory man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on drug, gun charges

Authorities seized four kilograms of methamphetamine from the man’s home.
Koby Dale Tevepaugh, 32, was sentenced to 235 months in prison for drug and firearm charges.
Koby Dale Tevepaugh, 32, was sentenced to 235 months in prison for drug and firearm charges.(Catawba County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Hickory man was sentenced to 235 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for drug trafficking and firearm offenses, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

According to filed documents and court proceedings, Koby Dale Tevepaugh, 32, trafficked large amounts of methamphetamine in and around Catawba County between September and November of 2021.

On Nov. 10, 2021, Tevepaugh shot at a neighbor and barricaded himself inside his home. He later surrendered to law enforcement.

After he surrendered, authorities seized four kilograms of meth, five firearms and $189,270 in cash. During the investigation, they seized an additional $22,465.

Tevepaugh had multiple prior convictions, including burglary and felony drug offenses, which resulted in an increased sentence.

He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of, and possession with intent to distribute, methamphetamine and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

The case was investigated by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), along with several other federal, state and local agencies.

Related: Concord man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison on drug convictions

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
"My husband came home a hero and died a villain" A widow's fight to save veteran's battling PTSD
‘My husband came home a hero and died a villain’: A widow’s fight to save veterans battling PTSD
A back door at The Blind Pig was shattered after it was struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning...
Search for suspect continues after police officer injured in overnight NoDa shooting
Brandon Combs (left) was shot and killed by a Concord officer in February
Concord Police fires officer that shot and killed burglary suspect in February
A triple shooting left three people dead Monday night in Newland, according to authorities.
Newland triple homicide related to domestic incident, deputies say

Latest News

Bus crash on Arrowood
Medic: One injured in southwest Charlotte school bus crash
An image from the USGS regional impact map
WATCH: Midlands rattled by earthquake, aftershocks Wednesday
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home