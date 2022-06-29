Hickory man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on drug, gun charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Hickory man was sentenced to 235 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for drug trafficking and firearm offenses, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

According to filed documents and court proceedings, Koby Dale Tevepaugh, 32, trafficked large amounts of methamphetamine in and around Catawba County between September and November of 2021.

On Nov. 10, 2021, Tevepaugh shot at a neighbor and barricaded himself inside his home. He later surrendered to law enforcement.

After he surrendered, authorities seized four kilograms of meth, five firearms and $189,270 in cash. During the investigation, they seized an additional $22,465.

Tevepaugh had multiple prior convictions, including burglary and felony drug offenses, which resulted in an increased sentence.

He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of, and possession with intent to distribute, methamphetamine and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

The case was investigated by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), along with several other federal, state and local agencies.

