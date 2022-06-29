NC DHHS Flu
Free fireworks display and family-friendly event in Spencer at the N.C. Transportation Museum this Saturday

This family-friendly event will kick-off after the museum buildings and exhibits close at 5...
This family-friendly event will kick-off after the museum buildings and exhibits close at 5 p.m. and the site reopens at 7 p.m.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a red, white, and blue celebration in Spencer this Saturday from 7-9:30 p.m. for Fireworks Over Historic Spencer Shops featuring a free fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. for all to enjoy.

This family-friendly event will kick-off after the museum buildings and exhibits close at 5 p.m. and the site reopens at 7 p.m. with outside activities near the south end of the Back Shop and in front of the Roundhouse.

Activities will include a balloon twister, DJ music, inflatables, corn hole, and other lawn games.

Additionally, on display will be the Ride of Pride trucks from Daimler Trucks North America’s Cleveland, North Carolina plant. Guests are also invited to ride in a WWII era Dodge weapons carrier for a small fee. All other activities are free.

Food vendors in attendance will include Roadway Dawgs, The Old 97 Kettle Corn, and Chill Shak. The event is sponsored by the Town of Spencer, Miller Davis (a full service marketing agency located in downtown Salisbury), Central Carolina Insurance Agency, and Farm Bureau Insurance.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to take in the spectacular display launching your patriotic holiday weekend.

For more information about the event, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/fireworks-over-historicspencer-shops or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889.

