First Alert issued today for higher humidity, higher storm risk

Today will bring plenty of clouds and below-average temperatures.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert will hold for today, as the front south of Charlotte will likely push back northward, triggering a few more showers and thunderstorms. Coverage does not look to be widespread, but if you’re making outdoor plans, they may be briefly interrupted.

  • Not too hot, but very humid today
  • First Alert: More storms fire up
  • Typical holiday weekend weather

With lots of clouds and high humidity, afternoon temperatures will hold in the middle 80s, well below average for this time of the year.

Patchy clouds, muggy and mild tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The late-week pattern will be a typical one for the Carolinas, as the Bermuda High sets up just off the Carolina coast. That means standard highs near 90 degrees, tropical humidity levels and daily chances for afternoon/evening thunderstorms over the holiday weekend. Long-range models do suggest a front moving in from the north could impact the WBTV viewing area starting on Sunday, so thunderstorm chances could be greater then, perhaps lingering into Independence Day.

Fourth of July weekend forecast
Fourth of July weekend forecast(First Alert Weather)

Checking the tropics, there is a tropical wave that has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 24 hours. While this system looks to have a big impact on Central America and the northern coast of South America over the news couple of days, no impacts on the United States are anticipated. The next tropical name of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season is “Bonnie.”

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

