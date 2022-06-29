Coroner: No survivors in Lancaster, S.C. crash

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead after a wreck Wednesday morning in Lancaster, S.C.

The crash occurred on Highway 903, close to Damsel Road, around 6 a.m.

The drivers of both vehicles, 34-year-old James Caulder of Kershaw, SC and 67-year-old Jerry Blackmon of Heath Springs, SC, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The drivers were the only occupants of each car.

More information will come out as it’s available.

