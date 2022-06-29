Charlotte pharmacist says brand and generic Plan B versions sold out after Supreme Court ruling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In North Carolina, you still have a legal right to abortion.

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein reiterated that right, saying “North Carolina state law protects women’s reproductive freedoms.”

Even so, there has been a surge in demand for emergency contraceptives.

CVS just announced they’re removing purchasing limits after the company started limiting purchases of the ‘morning-after’ pill to three per customer.

At least one Charlotte pharmacy is completely sold out of the product.

“We had sort of like a flurry of activities,” pharmacist and owner of Doc’s Pharmacy Michael Ilodigwe said. “People want to stock up to protect themselves.”

He said they sold out of both the brand and generic versions of Plan B.

“We expect to see an increased demand for birth control—emergency birth control pills,” Ilodigwe said.

Planned Parenthood’s Jillian Riley is also anticipating the heightened demand.

“The increase in demand and the rationing that some pharmacists are doing shows that people are scared - that lawmakers in North Carolina are going to take away their right to control their bodies,” Riley said.

Riley said they have emergency contraceptives available to those who need it, but cautioned against stockpiling.

“It means that people who actually do need it in an emergency situation are unable to find it, and so we really encourage people to only purchase emergency contraception when it is something that they need,” she said.

Back at Doc’s Pharmacy, if you’re searching for Plan B, Ilodigwe believes the pills will remain on the shelves.

“We don’t anticipate any shortages, my wholesalers have them in a thousand counts, so we should be fine,” he said.

In fact, Plan B will be back in stock at his store on Thursday.

There are distinctly different opinions on both sides of the issue.

Some anti-abortion advocates say, in their view, emergency contraceptives could potentially cause abortions.

Planned Parenthood says they do not cause abortion, they prevent pregnancy.

