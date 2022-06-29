NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte homebuyers overpaying by more than $100k, study finds

Homebuyers are still navigating record-high prices, and now mortgage rates are up over 5%.
Charlotte skyline
Charlotte skyline(WBTV)
By Alexis Clinton
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve purchased a house recently, you may have overspent by more than $100k, according to market trends.

The average home in Charlotte is selling for about 55% more than its expected amount, according to recent data released by the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) business school.

  • Of note: This is not an analysis of how much homes are appraising for, as those numbers are determined based on the fair market value and calculated in a case-by-case scenario.

» Related: Viral TikTok shows the increase of home prices in Charlotte

A home in Plaza Midwood was listed for $585,000, but sold for $740,000.

By the numbers: In April 2022, the average expected price of a home here was $239,803, according to FAU’s study. Instead, the average house was selling for $372,300 — about a 55% difference.

  • One year before that, in April of 2021, the selling price was 21.5% higher than the average expected price.
  • FAU researcher Ken Johnson tells me that home prices in Charlotte have been above the predicted pricing trend since March 2018.
  • “The run-up in prices in the last couple of years is the highest in our data stream which goes back to 1996,” Johnson tells Axios.

Why it matters: This has been great news for sellers in Charlotte.

  • Yes, but: Homebuyers are still navigating record-high prices, and now mortgage rates are up over 5%.

Zoom in: Two key factors happening in the housing market right now that support Charlotte’s home prices at this time — an influx in population and an inventory shortage.

Big picture: The prices will continue to grow as the demand for homes stays strong.

  • 60% of experts say the housing market is heating up but not in a bubble, according to a recent Zillow survey.
  • Many experts from the survey said they believe there will be a short recession by 2024 as the Federal Reserve works to tame inflation.

The bottom line: Charlotte buyers are paying a lot for their homes.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that homes sold for 102% over asking in May. This story has been updated to say homes sold for 102.9% of the original list price in May.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
"My husband came home a hero and died a villain" A widow's fight to save veteran's battling PTSD
‘My husband came home a hero and died a villain’: A widow’s fight to save veterans battling PTSD
A back door at The Blind Pig was shattered after it was struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning...
Search for suspect continues after police officer injured in overnight NoDa shooting
Brandon Combs (left) was shot and killed by a Concord officer in February
Concord Police fires officer that shot and killed burglary suspect in February
A triple shooting left three people dead Monday night in Newland, according to authorities.
Newland triple homicide related to domestic incident, deputies say

Latest News

The York County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating a body found in Clover...
Investigation underway for body found behind Clover, S.C. business
Toddrick McFadden was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting outside and into a bar,...
Suspect in NoDa shooting that injured police officer arrested
Two people are dead after a wreck Wednesday morning in Lancaster, S.C.
Coroner: No survivors in Lancaster, S.C. crash
York Technical College in Rock Hill, S.C. has been evacuated, according to the school’s social...
York Technical College’s Rock Hill campus evacuated due to bomb threat