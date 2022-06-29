Charlotte homebuyers overpaying by more than $100k, study finds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve purchased a house recently, you may have overspent by more than $100k, according to market trends.

The average home in Charlotte is selling for about 55% more than its expected amount, according to recent data released by the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) business school.

Of note: This is not an analysis of how much homes are appraising for, as those numbers are determined based on the This is not an analysis of how much homes are appraising for, as those numbers are determined based on the fair market value and calculated in a case-by-case scenario.

A home in Plaza Midwood was listed for $585,000, but sold for $740,000.

By the numbers: In April 2022, the average expected price of a home here was $239,803, according to FAU’s study. Instead, the average house was selling for $372,300 — about a 55% difference.

One year before that, in April of 2021, the selling price was 21.5% higher than the average expected price.

FAU researcher Ken Johnson tells me that home prices in Charlotte have been above the predicted pricing trend since March 2018.

“The run-up in prices in the last couple of years is the highest in our data stream which goes back to 1996,” Johnson tells Axios.

Why it matters: This has been great news for sellers in Charlotte.

Yes, but: Homebuyers are still navigating record-high prices, and now Homebuyers are still navigating record-high prices, and now mortgage rates are up over 5%.

Zoom in: Two key factors happening in the housing market right now that support Charlotte’s home prices at this time — an influx in population and an inventory shortage.

Big picture: The prices will continue to grow as the demand for homes stays strong.

60% of experts say the housing market is heating up but not in a bubble, according to a recent Zillow survey

Many experts from the survey said they believe there will be a short recession by 2024 as the Federal Reserve works to tame inflation.

The bottom line: Charlotte buyers are paying a lot for their homes.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that homes sold for 102% over asking in May. This story has been updated to say homes sold for 102.9% of the original list price in May.

