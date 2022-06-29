Arrest made in deadly apartment shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have made an arrest related to an early morning homicide at an apartment in north Charlotte.

Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 2900 block of Westbury Lake Drive, close to W.T. Harris Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found one person with a serious gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Police say the only suspect was still at the scene and cooperated with them, and that they aren’t looking for anyone else at this time.

