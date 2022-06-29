200 mile trip worth the effort for man to claim new car, Nazareth Fun Fest top prize

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Joe Foeman traveled over 200 miles from Augusta, Georgia to Salisbury recently, but he didn’t mind making the long trip.

Foreman, who lives in Augusta, GA, was the winner of Nazareth Child & Family’s Connection Fun Fest grand prize last month: a new Ford EcoSport donated by Cloninger in Salisbury.

Foreman had the choice of the car or $10,000 in cash. It took him a couple of weeks to make a final decision, but in the end the EcoSport was too good to pass up.

On June 27 he was presented the keys to his new car by Ron Lovelace with Cloninger Ford Toyota and Vernon Walters Jr., president and CEO of Nazareth.

The drawing for the new car culminated a day of festival family fun at the 116th Annual Fun Fest, Nazareth’s largest fundraiser each year

In addition to Foreman winning the new car, there were several other winners in the raffle including: Dan Gray, $1,000 VISA gift card; Kathy Overcash, RTIC Cooler; Jerry Davis, $150 Ivan’s gift card; and John Fowler, Amazon Echo.

About Nazareth Child & Family Connection: Founded in 1906, Nazareth Child & Family Connection is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for every child, individual and families. In addition to the residential services for children and foster care program, Nazareth Child & Family Connection has outpatient facilities in Salisbury and Lexington serving individuals with mental health, substance abuse, developmental disabilities, as well as behavioral health needs.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.