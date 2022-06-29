NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

200 mile trip worth the effort for man to claim new car, Nazareth Fun Fest top prize

Joe Forman (center) accepts the new Ford EcoSport from Ron Lovelace (left) of Cloninger...
Joe Forman (center) accepts the new Ford EcoSport from Ron Lovelace (left) of Cloninger Ford, and Hugo Crigler, director of development for Nazareth.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Joe Foeman traveled over 200 miles from Augusta, Georgia to Salisbury recently, but he didn’t mind making the long trip.

Foreman, who lives in Augusta, GA, was the winner of Nazareth Child & Family’s Connection Fun Fest grand prize last month: a new Ford EcoSport donated by Cloninger in Salisbury.

Foreman had the choice of the car or $10,000 in cash. It took him a couple of weeks to make a final decision, but in the end the EcoSport was too good to pass up.

On June 27 he was presented the keys to his new car by Ron Lovelace with Cloninger Ford Toyota and Vernon Walters Jr., president and CEO of Nazareth.

The drawing for the new car culminated a day of festival family fun at the 116th Annual Fun Fest, Nazareth’s largest fundraiser each year

In addition to Foreman winning the new car, there were several other winners in the raffle including: Dan Gray, $1,000 VISA gift card; Kathy Overcash, RTIC Cooler; Jerry Davis, $150 Ivan’s gift card; and John Fowler, Amazon Echo.

About Nazareth Child & Family Connection: Founded in 1906, Nazareth Child & Family Connection is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for every child, individual and families. In addition to the residential services for children and foster care program, Nazareth Child & Family Connection has outpatient facilities in Salisbury and Lexington serving individuals with mental health, substance abuse, developmental disabilities, as well as behavioral health needs.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
"My husband came home a hero and died a villain" A widow's fight to save veteran's battling PTSD
‘My husband came home a hero and died a villain’: A widow’s fight to save veterans battling PTSD
A back door at The Blind Pig was shattered after it was struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning...
Search for suspect continues after police officer injured in overnight NoDa shooting
Brandon Combs (left) was shot and killed by a Concord officer in February
Concord Police fires officer that shot and killed burglary suspect in February
A triple shooting left three people dead Monday night in Newland, according to authorities.
Newland triple homicide related to domestic incident, deputies say

Latest News

An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
Li Y's parents are still hoping police will identify and charge someone in connection to their...
Crime Stoppers: CMPD homicide clearance rate higher than national and state clearance rates, some families still await justice
The total budget is $94,916,039 and includes all six operating funds of the City.
Kannapolis approves fiscal year 2023 Budget
This family-friendly event will kick-off after the museum buildings and exhibits close at 5...
Free fireworks display and family-friendly event in Spencer at the N.C. Transportation Museum this Saturday
Fifty-six beginning violin, viola and cello students participated in a one-week camp experience...
Students complete Summer Strings camp hosted by Salisbury Symphony