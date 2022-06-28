York County deputies searching for man after person found dead behind gas station

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest after a victim was found dead in the woods behind a gas station on Monday.

Deputies said they are conducting a death investigation after an unidentified person was found behind a BP gas station on the Charlotte Highway in the Clover/Lake Wylie area.

MORE INFO: The unidentified person was found in the woods behind the BP gas station. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/W07x2LQ7rT — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 27, 2022

The sheriff’s office released photos of a man who is considered a person of interest in the death investigation. The photos are from the Times Turnaround BP at 5075 Charlotte Highway in Clover on June 25. The deceased victim was found June 27 and the two were seen together.

NEED TO ID: The pictured individual is considered a person of interest in a death investigation from June 27 at the Times Turnaround BP on Charlotte Hwy. Clover/Lake Wylie. The victim was found in the woods behind the gas station. This subject was seen with the victim. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/TEYz6fziPM — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 28, 2022

Contract the York County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.