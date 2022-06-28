NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

York County deputies searching for man after person found dead behind gas station

Person of interest in York County
Person of interest in York County(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest after a victim was found dead in the woods behind a gas station on Monday.

Deputies said they are conducting a death investigation after an unidentified person was found behind a BP gas station on the Charlotte Highway in the Clover/Lake Wylie area.

The sheriff’s office released photos of a man who is considered a person of interest in the death investigation. The photos are from the Times Turnaround BP at 5075 Charlotte Highway in Clover on June 25. The deceased victim was found June 27 and the two were seen together.

Contract the York County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
Two juveniles were shot in southeast Charlotte on Saturday night.
Two shot, including 1-year-old in accidental fatal southeast Charlotte shooting
A man in Lincoln County walked into a bank and demanded money, but fled before taking any.
Man flees after attempted bank robbery in Lincoln County, authorities say
A man was killed after he collided with a truck on I-77 in Statesville.
One killed in deadly motorcycle crash in Iredell County

Latest News

Demand for Plan B pills surges following Supreme Court ruling
Tearing down Brooklyn, a Black community in Charlotte has caused generational wealth to be lost
"My husband came home a hero and died a villain" A widow's fight to save veteran's battling PTSD
“My husband came home a hero and died a villain”: A widow’s fight to save veteran’s battling PTSD
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the...
SC’s fetal heartbeat bill now in effect, judge rules