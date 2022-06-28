York County deputies searching for man after person found dead behind gas station
Jun. 27, 2022
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest after a victim was found dead in the woods behind a gas station on Monday.
Deputies said they are conducting a death investigation after an unidentified person was found behind a BP gas station on the Charlotte Highway in the Clover/Lake Wylie area.
The sheriff’s office released photos of a man who is considered a person of interest in the death investigation. The photos are from the Times Turnaround BP at 5075 Charlotte Highway in Clover on June 25. The deceased victim was found June 27 and the two were seen together.
Contract the York County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.
