Salisbury man wanted in connection with two homicides in Davie County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man is wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in Davie County.

According to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday June 26, at 10:21 pm deputies responded to 1199 Junction Road in Mocksville in reference to a disturbance.

Deputies say that Davie County Communications said that they had a 911 call in which a woman said someone was shooting at her. There was a loud disturbance that could be heard on the phone, followed by the sound of an open line, but no one responding to the telecommunicator.

When Deputies arrived at the house they found a man and a woman in the front yard, both dead from gunshot wounds. Deputies identified the victims as Justin Dewayne Goodman, 29, and Savannah Lynn Anglin, 23. Deputies continue to investigate and request the publics assistance with any information.

Deputies also found two young children in the residence unharmed. The children were placed in the care of Davie County Social Services.

There are two active warrants for murder for Anthony Laquane Brooks of Salisbury. His last known address in Salisbury was on Tabernacle St.

If you have any information, please call the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at 336-751-6238, email at sheriff@dcsonc.com or submit information at https://davie-so-nc.zuercherportal.com/#/submit_tip

