NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Salisbury man wanted in connection with two homicides in Davie County

Anthony Laquane Brooks, 31, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Davie County...
Anthony Laquane Brooks, 31, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Davie County deputies.(Davie County Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man is wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in Davie County.

According to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday June 26, at 10:21 pm deputies responded to 1199 Junction Road in Mocksville in reference to a disturbance.

Deputies say that Davie County Communications said that they had a 911 call in which a woman said someone was shooting at her. There was a loud disturbance that could be heard on the phone, followed by the sound of an open line, but no one responding to the telecommunicator.

When Deputies arrived at the house they found a man and a woman in the front yard, both dead from gunshot wounds. Deputies identified the victims as Justin Dewayne Goodman, 29, and Savannah Lynn Anglin, 23. Deputies continue to investigate and request the publics assistance with any information.

Deputies also found two young children in the residence unharmed. The children were placed in the care of Davie County Social Services.

There are two active warrants for murder for Anthony Laquane Brooks of Salisbury. His last known address in Salisbury was on Tabernacle St.

If you have any information, please call the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at 336-751-6238, email at sheriff@dcsonc.com or submit information at https://davie-so-nc.zuercherportal.com/#/submit_tip

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes
"My husband came home a hero and died a villain" A widow's fight to save veteran's battling PTSD
‘My husband came home a hero and died a villain’: A widow’s fight to save veterans battling PTSD
A back door at The Blind Pig was shattered after it was struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning...
Search for suspect continues after police officer injured in overnight NoDa shooting

Latest News

New Chick-fil-A location in Gastonia
Chick-fil-A announces new restaurant opening in Gastonia
A triple shooting left three people dead Monday night in Newland, according to authorities.
Newland triple homicide related to domestic incident, deputies say
Search for suspect continues after police officer injured in overnight NoDa shooting
A fatal crash between two cars left no survivors Sunday night in Monroe.
Police: No survivors in two-car crash in Monroe