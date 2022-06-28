Police: No survivors in two-car crash in Monroe

NC DHHS Flu
A total of four people were killed.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash between two cars left no survivors Sunday night in Monroe.

Police say the wreck happened around 7:25 p.m. on Sutherland Avenue near Citrus Drive.

They say Bruno German Lindo, 33, was driving a Jeep Cherokee around 75 miles per hour on Sutherland Avenue when he passed a car on the double yellow line. When he went to return to his lane, he went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line, and hit a Chevrolet Silverado head-on, according to police.

Lindo died on scene. He was the only occupant in the Jeep.

The Chevrolet was driven by Derek Jason Hasty. He was airlifted to an area hospital but died of his injuries.

Aaliyah Marie Colvard, 19, and Aasin Kimani Estep, 28, were passengers in the Chevrolet and died at the scene.

Officers say no one in the Chevrolet was wearing a seatbelt.

For any updates, check back with WBTV.com.

