Police: Man stabs 2 fellow hospital patients, killing 1

Michael Earl was charged after Las Vegas police say he stabbed two fellow patients, killing...
Michael Earl was charged after Las Vegas police say he stabbed two fellow patients, killing one, at a hospital.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Elaine Emerson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A man accused of stabbing two hospital patients in Las Vegas was identified by police.

Michael Earl, 48, was booked on charges of open murder, battery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon after the June 23 incident, KVVU reports.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives, Earl was being held at University Medical Center for a Legal 2000 evaluation, which is when someone who is possibly suffering from mental illness is held for observation for 72 hours. Police said Earl exited his room with a knife and stabbed a victim who was restrained in a nearby hospital room before stabbing another man in the hallway.

Police said Earl surrendered without incident when he was confronted by officers.

Anyone with any information about the stabbing is asked to contact the LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

