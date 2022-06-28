Newland triple homicide related to domestic incident, deputies say

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A triple shooting left three people dead Monday night in Newland, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Rhododendron Run after 5:30 p.m. regarding a shooting.

Avery County deputies were called in for assistance due to the home’s proximity to the Avery County line.

When the Burke County deputies arrived, they found Avery County, Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and first responders on the scene. Two Avery County EMS units were preparing to take two people who had been shot to an area hospital.

The preliminary investigation found three people had been shot related to a domestic incident, deputies say.

Polly Ann Keller, 56, died at the home, where she had been living.

Jeremy Dean Clark, 32, and Anthony Simon Franklin, 33, died on their way to the hospital.

Deputies say two of the three individuals fired shots, but did not confirm their names.

