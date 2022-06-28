Man wanted for murder of person found dead behind York County, SC gas station in custody

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One man is in custody after a person was found dead in the woods behind a gas station in York County on Monday.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called after an unidentified person was found behind a BP gas station on the Charlotte Highway in the Clover/Lake Wylie area.

The sheriff’s office released photos of a man who was initially considered a person of interest in the death investigation. The photos are from the Times Turnaround BP at 5075 Charlotte Highway in Clover on June 25. The deceased victim was found on June 27 and the two were seen together.

By Tuesday morning, authorities said the man, identified as David Lynn Amos, was involved in the death of the person found behind the gas station and was wanted for murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, Amos was found at the Love’s Truck Stop off Interstate 77 in Fort Mill and taken into custody.

NEW: David Lynn Amos has been taken into custody. He was located in Fort Mill, SC a the Love's Truck Stop off I-77. #YCSONews #Update #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/SSw8MKdBRc — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 28, 2022

