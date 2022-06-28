NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Former aide testifies Mark Meadows said “Things might get real real bad on January 6th”

Former aide testifies Mark Meadows said "Things might get real real bad on January 6th"
Former aide testifies Mark Meadows said "Things might get real real bad on January 6th"
By David Ade
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to the former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified to the Jan. 6th Committee on Tuesday.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) asked Hutchinson, “Did White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ever indicate that he was interested in receiving a presidential pardon related to January 6th?”

Hutchinson responded, “Mister Meadows did seek that pardon. Yes ma’am.”

Hutchinson also told the committee that Rudy Giuliani requested a pardon.

The former aide also described a conversation with Giuliani before the insurrection. She said, “He [Giuliani] responded something to the effect of “we’re going to the Capitol, it’s going to be great. The president is going to be there, he’s going to look powerful.”

Hutchinson told the committee that she took that comment back to her boss, Mark Meadows.

She said, “He [Meadows] didn’t look up from his phone and said something to the effect of ‘there’s a lot going on Cass, but I don’t know, but things might get real real bad on January 6th.’”

Hutchinson also testified that on the morning of January 6th, then President Trump was upset that Secret Service was stopping supporters who had weapons from entering the area where Trump was going to speak.

Hutchinson testified, “I overheard the president say something to the effect of, you know, I don’t even care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take that effing mags away. Let my people in, they can march the Capitol from here.”

Hutchinson also testified she worked with Meadows on a statement to encourage an end to the insurrection… but the statement was never sent.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes
"My husband came home a hero and died a villain" A widow's fight to save veteran's battling PTSD
‘My husband came home a hero and died a villain’: A widow’s fight to save veterans battling PTSD
A back door at The Blind Pig was shattered after it was struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning...
Search for suspect continues after police officer injured in overnight NoDa shooting

Latest News

Dr. Susan Roberts, a Davidson College professor, spoke to WBTV about the ramifications of Roe...
‘They can change access to abortion by turning out to vote’: Davidson College professor speaks about Roe v. Wade being overturned
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
South Carolina poised to enforce Fetal Heartbeat Bill, possibly stricter abortion laws
Illustration: What overturning Roe v. Wade means for Charlotte
What overturning Roe v. Wade means for Charlotte