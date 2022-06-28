Former aide testifies Mark Meadows said “Things might get real real bad on January 6th”

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to the former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified to the Jan. 6th Committee on Tuesday.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) asked Hutchinson, “Did White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ever indicate that he was interested in receiving a presidential pardon related to January 6th?”

Hutchinson responded, “Mister Meadows did seek that pardon. Yes ma’am.”

Hutchinson also told the committee that Rudy Giuliani requested a pardon.

The former aide also described a conversation with Giuliani before the insurrection. She said, “He [Giuliani] responded something to the effect of “we’re going to the Capitol, it’s going to be great. The president is going to be there, he’s going to look powerful.”

Hutchinson told the committee that she took that comment back to her boss, Mark Meadows.

She said, “He [Meadows] didn’t look up from his phone and said something to the effect of ‘there’s a lot going on Cass, but I don’t know, but things might get real real bad on January 6th.’”

Hutchinson also testified that on the morning of January 6th, then President Trump was upset that Secret Service was stopping supporters who had weapons from entering the area where Trump was going to speak.

Hutchinson testified, “I overheard the president say something to the effect of, you know, I don’t even care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take that effing mags away. Let my people in, they can march the Capitol from here.”

Hutchinson also testified she worked with Meadows on a statement to encourage an end to the insurrection… but the statement was never sent.

