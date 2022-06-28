First Alert: Thunderstorms may return Tuesday night into overnight hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The slow-moving cold front that brought flooding downpours last night has come to a screeching halt just south of Charlotte.

Scattered thundershowers south of Charlotte today

First Alert: Thunderstorms may return tonight

Typical holiday weekend weather forecast

With drier high pressure nosing in from the north, the mountains and foothills will enjoy a nice day with lower humidity and partly sunny skies. High in the mountains will top out in the lower 70s, while lower 80s are forecast for the Interstate 40 corridor.

With last night's stormy front now just to the south of #CLT, cooler & slightly drier air has filtered into much of the @wbtv_news area. The mountains & Foothills look great today with lower humidity & no rain. A stay shower still possible near/South of CLT #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/HPito4aoYd — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 28, 2022

In the southern Piedmont, closer to and south of Charlotte, scattered thundershowers will still be possible today, but rainfall is not expected to be widespread. It will be cooler today in the Piedmont with highs in the middle 80s.

A First Alert has been hoisted for tonight and at least the first part of Wednesday, as the front south of Charlotte will likely push back northward, triggering more showers and thunderstorms. Lows tonight will be mainly in the upper 60s. High temperatures will hold in the middle 80s.

FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms may quickly return to the southern half of the @wbtv_news area tonight and push north toward #CLT overnight. Something we are monitoring... #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/9sDzUltsdl — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 28, 2022

Later in the week, a typical, summer pattern will commence as the Bermuda High sets up just off the Carolina coast. That means standard highs near 90 degrees, tropical humidity levels and small - 20 to 30% - chances for afternoon/evening thunderstorms going into the start of the holiday weekend.

We'll enjoy a couple of below-average days in #CLT & around the @wbtv_news area today & Wednesday before more typical heat - & humidity - kicks in for Thursday, Friday & the holiday weekend, scattered thunderstorms in the forecast too. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/dI1M1aLn46 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 28, 2022

Some long-range models do suggest a front could impact the WBTV viewing area starting on Sunday, so thunderstorm chances could be greater then, perhaps lingering into Independence Day.

Checking the tropics, there is a tropical wave that has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 24 hours. While this system looks to have a big impact on Central America and the northern coast of South America this week, no impacts on the United States are anticipated. The next tropical name of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season is “Bonnie.”

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.