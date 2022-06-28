NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Scattered showers, storms expected Tuesday night into Wednesday

The cold front that brought us heavy downpours yesterday has now moved off to the south and east leaving temperatures cooler with drier conditions.
Showers and storms will continue into Wednesday afternoon, with most rain activity ceasing by the late evening.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s cooler and cloudy for most locations today, with more unsettled weather on the way tonight into Wednesday.

  • First Alert: Tonight into Wednesday for scattered showers and storms
  • Heat and humidity return Thursday
  • Scattered storm chances through the holiday weekend

The cold front that brought us heavy downpours yesterday has now moved off to the south and east leaving temperatures cooler with drier conditions. High temperatures today will only make it to the mid-80s with lows in the upper 60s.

The frontal system looks to move back into the area late tonight into tomorrow, which will bring another round of scattered showers and storms. While severe weather is not expected, heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds are possible.

Showers and storms will continue into Wednesday afternoon, with most rain activity ceasing by the late evening. High temperatures for the day will once again be in the mid-80s.

Temperatures will be back near 90 degrees Thursday with partly cloudy skies and humid conditions. There is only a slim chance of a thundershower for the day. Heat index values will be in the mid-90s.

Isolated showers and storms are possible for Friday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 90 degrees.

Spotty showers and storms are expected through the holiday weekend and Fourth of July with high temperatures staying near the 90-degree mark.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

