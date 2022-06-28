NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Scattered rain and storms redevelop tonight into Wednesday

Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms continue this week and into the holiday weekend.
Showers and storms will continue into Wednesday afternoon, with most rain activity ceasing by the late evening.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and storms will develop tonight into Wednesday, with isolated, heavy rainfall the biggest issue. You may hear some rumbles of thunder overnight, yet organized severe weather is not anticipated. Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms continue this week and into the holiday weekend.

  • Scattered rain and storms develop overnight.
  • Warm and muggy week, with daily chances for a few storms.
  • Back in the lower 90s for 4th of July weekend, with scattered storms possible.

A slow-moving frontal system will move lift north across the Charlotte Metro area overnight, bringing another chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Overnight low temperatures will range from the upper 60s around Charlotte to 50s in the mountains.

4th of July Weekend
4th of July Weekend(WBTV)

High temperatures stay in the mid-80s for Wednesday, with highs around 90 degrees for Thursday and Friday. Isolated rain and storms will continue for the remainder of the week.

The 4th of July weekend will feature high temperatures in the lower 90s, with isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms continuing.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has developed near South America’s northern coast, and is on a track toward Central America by the end of the week. This system is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie as we head into Wednesday, and could strengthen into a hurricane later this week. At this point, this system looks to have no impact on the United States, yet could have impacts on any travelers to Central America.

Enjoy your week!

