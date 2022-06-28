CMPD officer shot in NoDa during overnight shooting, authorities say
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was struck by gunfire in a shooting in the area of North Davidson Street in northeast Charlotte early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
According to CMPD, the shooting happened on East 36th Street in NoDa.
“Preliminary information is that one officer was struck by gunfire,” a CMPD alert stated.
The severity of those injuries was not immediately known.
