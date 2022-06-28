CMPD officer shot in NoDa during overnight shooting, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was struck by gunfire in a shooting in the area of North Davidson Street in northeast Charlotte early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to CMPD, the shooting happened on East 36th Street in NoDa.

#BREAKING CMPD officers confirm a shooting on East 36th St in NoDa, w/ early reports that an officer was shot. This situation is developing, and we’ll be hearing from officials shortly. @WBTV_News This Morning will have the details we’ve gathered at 4:30a. https://t.co/fjU5bHsfFr pic.twitter.com/u5p08cChGi — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) June 28, 2022

“Preliminary information is that one officer was struck by gunfire,” a CMPD alert stated.

The severity of those injuries was not immediately known.

Stay with WBTV for more updates as they come in.

The severity of those injuries was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.