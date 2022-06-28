CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after one person was shot and killed Monday night.

The shooting took place in the 6000 block of Bennettsville Lane sometime after 10 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound where they were pronounced dead.

More information will be provided when available.

