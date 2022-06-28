Chick-fil-A announces new restaurant opening in Gastonia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is scheduled to open on June 30 for the Gastonia community.

Located at 424 Cox Road, the restaurant joins more than 65 other Chick-fil-A restaurants in Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Chick-fil-A Cox Road plans to bring nearly 115 full-time and part-time positions to the community and recognize 100 local veterans by providing them with free meals for a year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New Chick-fil-A coming to Cox Road, Gaston Mall Drive in Gastonia

The new owner and operator of Chick-fil-A selected Nolan Hatley, a previous team member of the Chick-fil-A Concord Mills location. The new location will participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table™ Program, an initiative that redirects surplus foods from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, food banks, shelters, etc.

Chick-fil-A Cox Rd. will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out on Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.