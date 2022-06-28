Charlotte leaders pass the Strategic Mobility Plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte City Council passed its Strategic Mobility Plan Monday, laying the groundwork to make the city less car-dependent and improve transit.

The initiative, part of the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, is designed to improve Charlotte’s public transportation, calling for a 50-50 mode share. That means 50% of all travel will happen through walking, cycling, or public transit.

A few of the upgrades outlined in the plan include the city’s LYNX rail system getting expanded.

Additionally, riders will see shorter wait times for Charlotte Area Transit System buses and there will be more added sidewalks and greenways around town.

Another goal of the Strategic Mobility Plan is to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries to those on Charlotte roads.

Sustain Charlotte celebrated the plan’s passage, saying it’s a significant step toward creating a community with safe and equitable mobility choices.

“We’ve been advocating for this goal since 2020 and are thrilled to see it endorsed by the Charlotte City Council,” Shannon Binns, Sustain Charlotte’s founder and executive director, said in a statement. “This and other goals in the Strategic Mobility Plan will help Charlotte become a city that’s less dependent on cars and is safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and transit riders.”

