NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

3 charged after small child found running down road alone with soiled diaper, police say

Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A 2-year-old was seen running alone down a road in Indiana Monday, police say.

According to WFIE, a woman called 911 when she saw the toddler wandering without any adults.

When officers arrived, they noticed the child had a dirty diaper that hadn’t been changed in a long time.

Officers were able to track down where the toddler was staying and said they could smell urine and feces after opening the front door of the apartment.

According to police, a man lying in bed inside didn’t respond to officers so they went inside to see if he needed medical attention.

Officers said there was rotting food and gnats inside the apartment, in addition to several animals living in unsanitary conditions.

Authorities woke up Caleb Stone, the man in bed, and took him into custody.

Stone told police Desirea Mercer dropped off her son for him to watch, and explained he took a nap when he thought the toddler had fallen asleep.

Mercer arrived while police were still at the apartment and was also taken into custody along with her boyfriend, Cory Stewart.

According to police, Stewart lived at the apartment and knew the child was being left in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. He claims he told Mercer the child should not be left there.

Stone, Mercer and Stewart all face neglect-related charges.

Police said the officers who responded to this case suffered headaches and sore throats due to the odor and conditions of the apartment.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes
"My husband came home a hero and died a villain" A widow's fight to save veteran's battling PTSD
‘My husband came home a hero and died a villain’: A widow’s fight to save veterans battling PTSD
A back door at The Blind Pig was shattered after it was struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning...
Search for suspect continues after police officer injured in overnight NoDa shooting

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former White House aide: Trump grabbed steering wheel
Over the last day, several Instagram accounts run by abortion rights advocacy groups have found...
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
In this photo released by Rocket Lab, Rocket Lab's Electron rocket sits on the launch pad on...
NASA hopes New Zealand launch will pave way for moon landing
‘He turned a blind eye and deaf ear’: Judge rules no prison time for former congressman convicted of