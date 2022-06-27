NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

WATCH: Firefighters rescue two puppies trapped in tortoise den

San Bernardino Fire Department rescued two puppies from an underground tortoise den in Yucca Valley, California. (SOURCE: SAN BERNADINO FIRE)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (CNN) – A pair of puppies were rescued after getting stuck for hours in a tortoise den in Yucca Valley, California.

The dogs couldn’t get out because a 100-pound desert tortoise was blocking their exit.

Firefighters tried to coax the tortoise from its underground den with watermelon, but their plan failed.

Crews then went to plan B: Digging an access hole to rescue the puppies.

After hours of digging, the crew successfully got puppies Peo and Finn out of the den.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Subway employee killed, another injured over ‘too much mayo’
Two juveniles were shot in southeast Charlotte on Saturday night.
Two shot, including 1-year-old in fatal southeast Charlotte shooting
A man in Lincoln County walked into a bank and demanded money, but fled before taking any.
Man flees after attempted bank robbery in Lincoln County, authorities say
A vehicle was found submerged at Rankin Lake Park on Saturday.
Crews recover submerged car found in Gaston County lake

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court ruling takes side of doctors convicted of pain pill schemes
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence
FILE - Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer, is seen here in court on Sept. 15,...
Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller leaves prison