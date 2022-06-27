Warm and muggy, with daily chances for a few showers and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will get back in the mid-80s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures back around 90 degrees for Thursday and the 4th of July weekend. Daily chances for isolated to scattered rain showers and storms stay in the forecast for the week ahead.

Scattered rain and storms linger into Tuesday, with highs in the 80s.

Warm and muggy week, with daily chances for a few storms.

Back in the lower 90s for 4th of July weekend, with scattered storms possible.

A slow-moving cold front will move into the Carolinas tonight, bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong, with gusty winds the biggest issue. Since rain and storms will be scattered, so folks will stay dry, while others may pick up on some heavy rainfall. So have the WBTV weather app before you head outside.

Overnight low temperatures will be around 65 degrees, with a few rain showers lingering. Tuesday will feature high temperatures in the low to mid-80s for the piedmont, with lower 70s in the mountains. Isolated rain and storms will continue on Tuesday, mainly for the morning hours, and from Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.

High temperatures stay in the mid-80s for Wednesday, with highs around 90 degrees for Thursday and Friday. Isolated rain and storms will continue for the remainder of the week.

The 4th of July weekend will feature high temperatures in the lower 90s, with isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms continuing.

Looking at on the tropics, there is a tropical wave that has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm this week. At this point, this system looks to have a bigger impact for Central America and the northern coast of South America. The next tropical name of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season is “Bonnie.”

