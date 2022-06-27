NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sheetz lowering gas prices for July 4th holiday season

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WITN) - Sheetz, a gas station chain, has announced it is reducing the price of fuel to $3.99 for Unleaded 88 gas and $3.49 for E85.

The chain says the offer will only be available through the July 4th holiday travel season.

We’re told that Unleaded 88 is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and flex-fuel vehicles.

Sheetz says E85 contains more ethanol and is not compatible with all vehicles, but rather is designed for “flexible-fuel vehicles.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
Two juveniles were shot in southeast Charlotte on Saturday night.
Two shot, including 1-year-old in accidental fatal southeast Charlotte shooting
A man in Lincoln County walked into a bank and demanded money, but fled before taking any.
Man flees after attempted bank robbery in Lincoln County, authorities say
A man was killed after he collided with a truck on I-77 in Statesville.
One killed in deadly motorcycle crash in Iredell County

Latest News

Tearing down Brooklyn, a Black community in Charlotte has caused generational wealth to be lost
"My husband came home a hero and died a villain" A widow's fight to save veteran's battling PTSD
“My husband came home a hero and died a villain”: A widow’s fight to save veteran’s battling PTSD
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the...
SC’s fetal heartbeat bill now in effect, judge rules
A Woman's Choice is one of three abortion clinics in Charlotte.
Abortion clinic in Charlotte preparing for influx in patients from other states after Roe v. Wade overturned
Gastonia drugs
Police working to curb drug overdoses as numbers continue to climb