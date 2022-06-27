Sheetz lowering gas prices for July 4th holiday season

(WITN) - Sheetz, a gas station chain, has announced it is reducing the price of fuel to $3.99 for Unleaded 88 gas and $3.49 for E85.

The chain says the offer will only be available through the July 4th holiday travel season.

We’re told that Unleaded 88 is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and flex-fuel vehicles.

Sheetz says E85 contains more ethanol and is not compatible with all vehicles, but rather is designed for “flexible-fuel vehicles.”

