Serving up Fun and Funnel Cakes

Fun-O-Cakes Patrick Young stops by QC Morning to show some Funnel Cake fun
Patrick Young of Fun-O-Cakes
By Charlee Douglas
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There is no funnel cakes without the “fun!” We had Fun-O-Cakes Patrick Young stops by QC Morning to show some Funnel Cake fun.

Fun-O-Cakes serves up traditional funnel cakes and some you can customize yourself.

For more information on Fun-O-Cakes and to view their menu follow their Facebook, Funocakes and Instagram, @funohcakes.

