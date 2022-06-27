NC DHHS Flu
Man dies after drowning in Mint Hill backyard pool

No other information was immediately available.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews responded to a drowning call in Mint Hill Monday morning.

The incident happened at a home on Chicopee Drive in Mint Hill, according to the Mint Hill Police Department.

Police say when officers arrived, a 62-year-old man was found dead in a backyard ground pool. The 911 caller was the homeowner and the victim had been in the water for an extended period of time. They were a friend of the family and had been there the previous day and were allowed to stay the night.

At this time, foul play is not suspected. The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident

