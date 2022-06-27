NC DHHS Flu
Man dies after armed robbery leads to officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte, police say

According to the CMPD, both officers were unharmed during the shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man who police say opened fire on officers Sunday in west Charlotte following an armed robbery has died after authorities returned fired.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 45-year-old Kevin Boston was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries Sunday afternoon.

Officials said CMPD officers responded to the Food Lion on Tuckaseegee Road for an armed-robbery call shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. Authorities reportedly encountered the suspect nearby, where he began firing at officers, striking two police cars.

Officers returned fire, causing fatal injuries to the suspect.

According to the CMPD, both officers were unharmed during the shooting. They will be placed on a leave of absence while the preliminary investigation is underway.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is leading the investigation, while CMPD is conducting its own investigation simultaneously.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

