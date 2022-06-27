NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hurricanes are decreasing in every ocean except this one, study says

Study: The number of hurricanes decreased in every ocean basin except the North Atlantic over...
Study: The number of hurricanes decreased in every ocean basin except the North Atlantic over the past century.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A study finds the number of hurricanes decreased in every ocean basin, except for one, over the past century.

The study found the annual number of global hurricanes, typhoons and tropical storms declined overall by about 13% as the planet warmed during the 20th century.

Scientists found the number of storms increased only in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The lead researcher said the drop in frequency doesn’t mean storms are becoming less of a threat, saying while there may be fewer tropical cyclones in the future, it is likely they will be more intense.

He said global warming makes underlying conditions less favorable for the formation of cyclones but when they do form, they are feeding on more energy from the warming atmosphere.

The study was published in the journal “Nature Climate Change.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
Two juveniles were shot in southeast Charlotte on Saturday night.
Two shot, including 1-year-old in accidental fatal southeast Charlotte shooting
A man in Lincoln County walked into a bank and demanded money, but fled before taking any.
Man flees after attempted bank robbery in Lincoln County, authorities say
A vehicle was found submerged at Rankin Lake Park on Saturday.
Crews recover submerged car found in Gaston County lake

Latest News

An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; 3 people killed
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Officials: At least 10 dead after Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Gastonia drugs
Police working to curb drug overdoses as numbers continue to climb
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals football player Marlin Briscoe (86) is shown in August 1975. Marlin...
Marlin Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76