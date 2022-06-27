Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway early Monday morning in east Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives are investigating the homicide on Merry Oaks Road. That’s in the area of Eastway Drive and Merry Oaks International Academy.

Police said one person was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

No other details were immediately available.

Check with WBTV for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.