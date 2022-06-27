Four arrested in deadly May shooting at Concord apartment complex

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Four men have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in May at a Concord apartment complex.

According to Concord Police, officers were called to the Parkway Station Apartments on Samuel Adams Circle in the early-morning hours of May 30.

When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Raekwon Deondre Berry inside of his apartment dead of multiple gunshot wounds, a news release stated.

A second person was found in an adjacent apartment with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to Atrium Cabarrus for minor injuries, according to law enforcement.

Investigators said four men arrived in two separate vehicles at the apartment complex earlier in the morning and stayed in the parking lot until they forcibly entered Berry’s apartment and fired multiple rounds, striking and killing the victim.

Police said they identified and arrested 24-year-old Germarcus Rashad Sellers, of Charlotte; 20-year-old Carlton James Harris, of Gastonia; 30-year-old Joshua Lewis Fortune, of Greensboro; and 28-year-old Sheldon Eugene Little, also of Greensboro, without incident.

All four are in the Cabarrus County Jail under no bond, the release stated.

“I am proud of the work of our investigators assigned to this case and their ability to bring these four bad actors to justice,” Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek said. “Cases like these that begin with limited information require tenacity, commitment, and teamwork in putting the facts of the incident together.”

