First case of monkeypox confirmed in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Mecklenburg County, health officials said.

According to Mecklenburg County Public Health, the department is working closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the patient’s healthcare providers to identify and notify individuals who may have been in contact with the person while they were infections.

The patient is currently isolating at home, officials said.

“Although monkeypox infections remain rare, the CDC is reporting that cases continue to rise across the country,” Dr. Raynard Washington, MCPH director, said. “It is very important to be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox and to be vigilant. Individuals with concerning rashes should contact their healthcare provider.”

As of June 24, 2022, 4,106 monkeypox cases have been identified outside of endemic regions worldwide. There have been no deaths related to this outbreak, according to health officials.

“Though this is the first confirmed case in the County, we know there are likely other cases,” Washington said. We are encouraging doctors to consider this in people who have a rash or skin lesion that looks like monkeypox.”

