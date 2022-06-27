First Alert: Heavy rain, gusty winds expected through afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front is on the way bringing unsettled weather today with afternoon and evening storms.

First Alert: Storms with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds today into Tuesday

Drop in temperatures today through Wednesday

Hot and humid again starting Thursday

Today is a First Alert for showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. While the threat for severe weather is low, some of these storms can contain lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain that can lead to flooding. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-60s.

As a few showers and storms linger into Tuesday, a First Alert remains in place as a cold front passes through. High temperatures will be cooler in the lower 80s.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected starting early Wednesday and continuing into the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Temperatures will be back near 90 degrees Thursday with partly cloudy skies and humid conditions. There is only a slim chance of a thundershower for the day.

Spotty showers and storm chances are expected Friday into the weekend as high temperatures remain seasonable near 90 degrees.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

