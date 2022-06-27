NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Heavy rain, gusty winds expected through afternoon, evening

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-60s.
High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-60s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front is on the way bringing unsettled weather today with afternoon and evening storms.

  • First Alert: Storms with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds today into Tuesday
  • Drop in temperatures today through Wednesday
  • Hot and humid again starting Thursday

Today is a First Alert for showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. While the threat for severe weather is low, some of these storms can contain lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain that can lead to flooding. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-60s.

As a few showers and storms linger into Tuesday, a First Alert remains in place as a cold front passes through. High temperatures will be cooler in the lower 80s.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected starting early Wednesday and continuing into the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Temperatures will be back near 90 degrees Thursday with partly cloudy skies and humid conditions. There is only a slim chance of a thundershower for the day.

Spotty showers and storm chances are expected Friday into the weekend as high temperatures remain seasonable near 90 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Subway employee killed, another injured over ‘too much mayo’
Two juveniles were shot in southeast Charlotte on Saturday night.
Two shot, including 1-year-old in fatal southeast Charlotte shooting
A man in Lincoln County walked into a bank and demanded money, but fled before taking any.
Man flees after attempted bank robbery in Lincoln County, authorities say
A vehicle was found submerged at Rankin Lake Park on Saturday.
Crews recover submerged car found in Gaston County lake

Latest News

First Alert: Heavy rain, gusty winds expected through afternoon, evening
Our Futurecast shows a better chance for thunderstorms pushing south/east out of the mountains...
First Alert: Chance for heavy downpours, thunderstorms Monday afternoon
Chance for heavy downpours, thunderstorms Monday afternoon
Showers and storms to return with cooler temperatures this week
Showers and storms to return with cooler temperatures this week