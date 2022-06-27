First Alert: Chance for heavy downpours, thunderstorms Monday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a slight cool-down and some active weather to kick off the work week.

First Alert Monday-Tuesday : Showers and storms likely

Early Week : Slightly cooler than normal temperatures

Holiday Weekend: Bermuda High/typical July weather

Mostly cloudy and cooler today with highs in the middle 80s. There could be a shower at just about any point, but the best chance for heavy downpours and thunderstorms will come during the afternoon hours. The risk for severe weather is low today, but some heavy downpours could impact outdoor activities and the afternoon commute around Charlotte.

FIRST ALERT: @wbtv_news FUTURECAST shows a better chance for thunderstorms pushing south/east out of the mountains & foothills toward the local #CLT area at 2pm. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/dc3k2faPTz — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 27, 2022

The slow-moving front triggering today’s rain will slip just to the south of the Charlotte area tonight and Tuesday, keeping cloud cover and scattered thundershowers around along with high humidity levels. Lows tonight will fall back to the middle 60s while highs on Tuesday will only top out in the lower 80s, well below average for this time of the year.

FIRST ALERT: A shower is possible at any point around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area today, but the afternoon & evening hours likely brings the greatest chance for heavier downpours & more widespread rain coverage. Outdoor plans could be impacted! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/4YpmMkhog1 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 27, 2022

On Wednesday, there will still be a small chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s.

After a few cooler-than-average days, a typical early July pattern is going to kick in around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area with a Bermuda High stationed off the Carolina coast. That means hot, humid weather with highs near 90° & isolated daily storms. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/al3EViHi2k — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 27, 2022

Later in the week, a typical summer pattern will commence, as the Bermuda High sets up just off the Carolina coast. That means standard highs near 90 degrees, tropical humidity levels and small - 20 to 30% - chances for afternoon/evening thunderstorms going into the start of the holiday weekend. Some long-range models do suggest a front could impact the WBTV viewing area starting on Sunday, so thunderstorm chances could be greater then, perhaps lingering into Independence Day.

