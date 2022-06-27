NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Chance for heavy downpours, thunderstorms Monday afternoon

Mostly cloudy and cooler today with highs in the middle 80s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a slight cool-down and some active weather to kick off the work week.

  • First Alert Monday-Tuesday: Showers and storms likely
  • Early Week: Slightly cooler than normal temperatures
  • Holiday Weekend:  Bermuda High/typical July weather

Mostly cloudy and cooler today with highs in the middle 80s. There could be a shower at just about any point, but the best chance for heavy downpours and thunderstorms will come during the afternoon hours. The risk for severe weather is low today, but some heavy downpours could impact outdoor activities and the afternoon commute around Charlotte.

The slow-moving front triggering today’s rain will slip just to the south of the Charlotte area tonight and Tuesday, keeping cloud cover and scattered thundershowers around along with high humidity levels. Lows tonight will fall back to the middle 60s while highs on Tuesday will only top out in the lower 80s, well below average for this time of the year.

On Wednesday, there will still be a small chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s.

Later in the week, a typical summer pattern will commence, as the Bermuda High sets up just off the Carolina coast. That means standard highs near 90 degrees, tropical humidity levels and small - 20 to 30% - chances for afternoon/evening thunderstorms going into the start of the holiday weekend. Some long-range models do suggest a front could impact the WBTV viewing area starting on Sunday, so thunderstorm chances could be greater then, perhaps lingering into Independence Day.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app. Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

