CMPD investigating after 3 people injured in two connected north Charlotte shootings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating two connected shootings that Medic says left three people injured.

The shootings took place in the 1300 block of Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte around 2 p.m.

Medic says one person was shot on Gilbert Street down the road from Beatties Ford and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Two others were shot on Beatties Ford Road. One was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

More information will be provided when available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.